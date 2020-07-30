Kareena Kapoor Khan in a leopard print Michael Kors dress: Yay or Nay?

The diva stepped out for the second time this week with Taimur Ali Khan. Both mother and son wore masks as they were spotted in the city.

Kareena Kapoor has been stirring up a storm with her online activity. She has been keeping busy and seems to be enjoying her downtime with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband . Now that the lockdown has been eased, the actress is making the most of it and has been spending quality time with her family.

Earlier this week, she made her way to big sister, Karisma Kapoor's home with Taimur. Yesterday too, the mother and son duo stepped out in the city.

For her outing yesterday, Bebo picked out an animal print dress from luxury fashion brand, Michael Kors. The maxi wrap dress bore a collar, ruffles on her sleeves and a ruffle hem as well. As always, she sported sunglasses, one of her favourite accessories. The diva also glammed up with layers of gold necklaces and completed her look with basic black slippers. She wore her hair and it was blow-dried to perfection, looking glossy as ever. The actress also followed all the norms and didn't step out without her mask.

She was accompanied by son, Taimur Ali Khan who also kept it casual in a simple sky blue tee and blue jeans. Tim completed his casual look with comfortable white sneakers.

The Begum of Bollywood carried off the dress effortlessly and managed to look stylish even in the off-duty look. Kareena Kapoor has shown us time and again that no matter what the outfit, she can look great in it with minimal effort!

What are your thoughts on her Michael Kors dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

