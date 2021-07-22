Kareena Kapoor Khan looked REGAL in a golden yellow Ridhi Mehra anarkali: Yay or Nay?

A topic that's not for debate, is Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion choices. The 40-year-old actress' contribution to the fields of film and fashion is immeasurable. In her career that's spanned over two decades now, the actress has sported some of the finest looks by leading Indian and International designers with absolute ease. Be it traditional Indian outfits or formal western ones, the mother-of-two does full justice to them and is always one step ahead of her contemporaries.

Yesterday, Bebo stepped out for a shoot and was accompanied by Anil Kapoor. For the project, Kareena Kapoor Khan was styled in a golden yellow anarkali from ace designer Ridhi Mehra's collections by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who took to her Instagram to share the stunning pictures of the actress.

Ridhi Mehra's georgette golden yellow Mehry anarkali featured intricate hand-embroidery along with embellishments like mirrors, sequins and pearls that added some glamour to the look. The floor-length anarkali came with a simple sheer net dupatta to top off the look. Bebo picked out a statement ice blue choker and chandbali set from Malabar Gold and Diamonds to accessorise this look.

Ensuring all eyes were on her outfit, Kareena Kapoor's makeup was fuss-free with her hair pulled back into a slick ponytail. Kohl-lined eyes, bright peachy lips and dewy skin perfectly complemented her outfit.

It is safe to say that Bebo looked absolutely breath-taking in the outfit, giving us inspiration on how to deck up for the upcoming festive season! What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

