Kareena Kapoor Khan looked so fly in Rs. 39K Gucci tee and Goyard's gold Saint Louis GM bag; Yay or Nay?

Published on Oct 26, 2021 03:24 PM IST
   
Raise a glass for causal outfits that make life fun and spiffy to roam around with. Whether you look to pack yourself light or super puffed up this season, a t-shirt and pants can check the box for you first in a better way. Take Kareena Kapoor Khan, for instance, she's often spotted in Gucci t-shirts when in the city or out, remains as fail-proof. 

You simply need to trust that your casuals can take you anywhere on the planet in the chicest way you can picture in your mind. Give it the hype it deserves for being so adaptable and make you look the part at all times. Bebo chose to let her soft spot for Gucci reign supreme yet again this morning as she was seen outside her residence ready to reach the airport with two sons, actor, and husband, Saif Ali Khan. The 41-year-old starlet picked out a yellow crew-neck Gucci 100 cotton t-shirt that costs Rs. 39,199.40. This bore typography in black and red that ran in caps on the tee. She left it untucked and teamed it with light blue ripped jeans that came with a flared fit. While the summery hue was having its moment, we also noticed a denim blue jacket in her hand play the silent cool hero. To round it up, she chose white shoes to clomp around with. 

kareena kapoor khan so fly gucci tee fashion1 goyard bag

 

fashion 2 kareena kapoor khan so fly gucci tee goyard bag

To sprinkle more sparkle and glam to her jet-set outfit, Kareena complemented it with Goyard’s Saint Louis GM Bag coloured in gold. She accessorised her look with gold bangles, fingerings, and black-framed sunnies. With a messy high bun, fresh-looking face, groomed eyebrows, and a pink pout in sight seems like the Good Newwz actress had a good start to jet-set day. 

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below. 

Comments
Anonymous : What the hell is she wearing ?
REPLY 0 16 minutes ago
Anonymous : Goodness lord , save us .
REPLY 0 42 minutes ago
Anonymous : Look at her face , its dropping, what is she even trying here , to prove she's all branded and cool , urgggg
REPLY 0 43 minutes ago
Anonymous : She really is TRYING to keep up the 2021 fashion , hard to match up with the likes of Alia , Jahnvi and Sara
REPLY 0 43 minutes ago
Anonymous : Those pants look like dish rags .
REPLY 1 1 hour ago

