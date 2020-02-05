Kareena Kapoor Khan looks her glamorous best in Manish Malhotra for Armaan Jain and Anissa's wedding reception

The Good Newwz actress who was part of the festivities, picked out a sparkly lehenga by her friend and designer. Check it out!

For the last week, Bollywood saw quite a lot of lavish ceremonies as Armaan Jain and his childhood sweetheart Anissa Malhotra were all set to tie the knot. From the cocktail party to the wedding and the reception which took place last night, all of Bollywood visited the newlyweds to congratulate and bless them. In the midst of this, was Kareena Kapoor Khan who is the groom's cousin. The actress was present for all the ceremonies and even shook a leg on her iconic song Bole Chudiyaan!

All decked up in sparkle and shine, Bebo picked out an outfit by Manish Malhotra for the event. Her outfit was all about glitz and glamour. With a muddy pistachio green base, it bore loads of silver embellishments, embroidery and mirror work. Her blouse also featured embellished fringe detailing. She topped it off with a sequin dupatta which featured a pattern embroidered hem.

To accessorise, Bebo picked out a statement neckpiece by Manish Malhotra and matched it with her earrings.

Her hair was pulled half-up to make space for her makeup. A flawless base, filled-in brows, red lips and well-defined eyes with loads of kohl and mascara to highlight them well.

Kareena's outfit was part of the designer's summer palette for this season. We thought the Begum of Bollywood looked no less than glamorous for the high-profile event, and ensured all eyes were on her in the sparkly outfit.

What are your thoughts on Bebo's look for the event? Yay or Nay?

Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More