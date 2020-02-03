Kareena Kapoor Khan looks resplendent in a gorgeous lemon yellow gown; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan literally leaves the world gasping in a lemon yellow wonder as she decks up for an event. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on her best behaviour every time she steps out and there’s absolutely no denying that! The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress never misses a chance to channel her inner ‘Poo’ and the past is enough proof of it. From airports lobbies to red carpets and promotional events, she has always managed to look her best. Not just that but the 39-year-old actress can literally give enough competition to the new age actors when it comes to all things film and fashion

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress made a splashing statement in a gorgeous yellow gown. For the night, Mrs Khan definitely made us miss summer as she opted for a strapless gown that showed enough skin. The gown perfectly hug her body and later transcended into a flowy wonder with the hem gracefully brushing the floor. A thigh-high slit then gave us a peek at her long toned legs.

The Veere Di Wedding actress her look with a pair of diamond stud earring that worked as the perfect accessory and did not fight for attention. Her long bob was then left open in textured waves that gracefully brushed her shoulders. Brushed in eyebrows, soft smokey eyes, flawless base, contoured cheeks and a neutral-toned lip completed her look.

While the look was simple and elegant, it definitely has our heart. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

