Kareena Kapoor Khan looks smoking hot in a latex bodysuit, mom jeans and a Bottega Veneta bag: Yay or Nay?

Ever since her role as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been labelled as a fashion icon. From opulent and lavish gowns to statement pantsuits, maxi skirts to bodysuits, she's sported it all with so much grace and ease! Even during both her pregnancies, Bebo set new maternity style goals in one-shoulder gowns and kaftans, showing us how it's done!

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out to spend some time together in the city. To beat the heat, Bebo kept her look extremely simple yet stylish. The mother-of-two rocked a bright red latex bodysuit with a deep neck, beneath a pair of blue baggy mom jeans that were rolled up from the bottom. A simple black belt with a silver buckle, strappy heels, a black woven clutch and oversized sunglasses completed the 41-year-old actress's look.

Bebo's woven Bottega Veneta Jodie clutch in a black shade is made in Italy from leather is priced at 1,710 pounds which roughly converts to Rs. 1,72,870. It made for a luxurious piece to complete and accessorised her outfit well for a day out with her beau.

So far, we have seen Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Khushi Kapoor sporting the same Jodie clutch in different colours and styled well with their outfits. Seems like it is the current favourite bag of the Bollywood biggies!

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani is the perfect bridesmaid in a fuschia pink gown by Monish Jaising; YAY or NAY?