Kareena Kapoor Khan loves cut out outfits: 7 Times she made a strong case from gowns to pantsuits

The queen of experimental looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan always brings her A-game when it comes to outfits. Bebo has experimented with every style, silhouette, colour and pattern we can think of and has finally shown us what she swears by, can carry off best and looks incredibly good on her.

Cut out outfits have been trending for a while with almost every celebrity sporting different versions of it. But from keyhole cut out dresses to waist cut out red carpet gowns to pantsuits, she's sported it all and shown us how to do it as well!

On the sets of Dance India Dance, Bebo looked tangy in a bright orange structured dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Her one-shoulder gown featured a ruched pattern on the side, a cold shoulder sleeve and a cut out at her waist making for a dopamine inducing look!

While promoting her film Veere Di Wedding, the Begum of Bollywood rocked a dress that was a mix between maroon and purple, for a feminine look. Her fit-and-flare dress featured ruffles just below her waist and a single cut out at her waist ensuring she looked fabulous, with her hair styled to perfection.

While promoting Good Newwz, the diva slipped into a lemon yellow dress from Dion Lee's collection. Her full-sleeve number featured two knot-style patterns giving her outfit a ruched look. It also featured a waist cut out that showed off Bebo's toned torso, with a high-low silhouette that enabled her to flaunt her toned legs.

Putting forth a cocktail-worthy look, the mother-of-two picked out a bottle green floor-length maxi dress that accentuated her hourglass figure. Her Tadashi Shoji gown featured a wrap-style bodice with intricate cutouts at her waist and her shoulders showing us how to display skin without going over the top.

Acing one of the most daring colours, Bebo picked out a bright red Bibhu Mohapatra sequin number featuring a large cut out pattern on her chest. She styled the bodycon number with black stilettos and glossy hair styled to perfection.

At the Lux Golden Rose Awards, the diva looked regal in a dual-tone Prabal Gurung number on the red carpet. Her halter-neck gown featured a one-shoulder pattern with a fitted bodice and a flared skirt, held together with a simple knot. This enabled her to show off her slender waist in the outfit with a floor-sweeping train.

Finally, making a strong case for purple pantsuits, the actress sported a deep purple number for an event. Her structured blazer featured two cutouts at her waist that showed off her slender figure and straight cut pants completed her look.

