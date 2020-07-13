Kareena Kapoor Khan LOVES denim: 5 Times she showed us how to wear it in the form of dresses to jumpsuits

While Bebo has been giving us red carpet and glam inspiration, her off-duty looks too seem equally fashionable. Take a closer look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who has always been open to experimenting with fashion be it on-screen or off it. Her character 'Poo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a household name after it hit screens back in the day. Since then, she has become an icon of sorts when it comes to fashion.

While we have explored Bebo's favourite colour choices, namely red and yellow when it comes to glamming up, her off-duty and casual looks mostly involves denim. Take a look at how she approves of the material by sporting it in every possible way!

Her airport attire usually involves an oversized denim jacket and comfortable, airy jeans, to make for the perfect off-duty look. Her go-to accessories to complete it - black sunnies, a large handbag and sneakers that match some aspect of her outfit.

She truly seems to love the head-to-toe denim look. This time around, the Begum of Bollywood went with an ink blue jumpsuit with a matching waist-tie and white ankle-length shoes to make for a chic look.

Not just jackets, but Bebo's closet even has a range of denim shirts that she wears everywhere from the airport, to run errands, after hitting the gym or even a casual outfit with friends.

Only Kareena can take denim and make it glamorous. In an unusual denim-on-denim look, she sported a cut-sleeve waistcoat in a dark inky shade and paired it with tie-dye acid-washed denims. Stacked up golden neckpieces and neon stilettos were her accessories of choice to glam things up.

Not just in the form of pants, Bebo has even sported a denim dress to make for an ultra-casual look. A matching belt to accentuate her curves and black loafers, completed her look.

We doubt there is a bigger advocate of denim that Kareena Kapoor Khan. Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

