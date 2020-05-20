Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her solid colours and we have enough proof

Bebo really believes in the art of making a statement with monochrome. Red, yellow or blue, here are our favourite looks.

Monochrome doesn’t necessarily mean black or white. It could also mean styling an entire outfit with one solid colour. While black on black is the classic one tone style choice, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been rocking some amazing monochrome looks in unconventional colours through this time and rocking each look with panache.

Here are some of our faves!

Starting with this tangerine number by Gauri and Nainika. The off shoulder and cutout detail at the waist really add some dimension to the solid coloured outfit. We loved that she opted for kohl rimmed eyes and nude lips to go with this bright colour.

She looked stunning in this Tadashi Shoji olive green gown. We love the play of different textures at play here which is another way to rock monotone, not playing with the colour but the texture of the fabric. The cutouts on the gown give the dress an illusion of being tie up.

If you thought sunshine yellow was a happy upbeat colour, think again. It could look severely fierce if it’s on a gown by Stephane Rolland like this one. What we love (apart from the high slit) is the combination of accessories. While the belt and cuff is gold, she is seen sporting silver sequinned footwear. So clearly, you could mix metals!

A pant suit with waist cutouts really has its own vibe. This Aubergine pantsuit by ATSU gives the fiercely formal look a chic twist. We love the sleek updo and nude makeup combo. It seems like a holy grail combination Everytime Bebo dons a solid colour.

Finally, let’s talk about this custom Gauri and Nainika in red. The exaggerated bow on the shoulder is everything! Every time she’s worn a bright solid coloured outfit she’s kept her face bare and the hair out of her face.

Which colour would you like to wear most?

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×