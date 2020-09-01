Kareena Kapoor Khan LOVES her sparkly silver dresses: 5 Times she wore them better than anybody else 

The Begum of Bollywood stepped out yesterday in yet another shimmery silver number and we couldn't help but wonder how much she loves sparkly silver outfits. Take a look at the 5 times she left us awestruck in them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who knows how to pull off literally any outfit and silhouette. Be it a pair of baggy jeans and kurta, a glamorous gown on the red carpet or a simple ethnic outfit, she looks classy in anything she wears. The confident actress has never shied away from standing out and being in the spotlight. But what has increased her confidence twofold, is the diva's ability to dress well.

When it comes to dressing, one thing the actress can't seem to get enough of is her dazzling silver dresses. Take a look!

Just yesterday, the diva who is expecting her second child stepped out in a glamorous silver dress. Her full-sleeve wrap-style outfit with a plunging neckline also bore a thigh-high slit that showed off her long legs and accentuated her baby bump at the same time. Her hair styled into messy curls, smokey eyes and pink lips completed her glam look.

Previously, the actress had sported a similar sparkly silver dress but with floaty loose sleeves and a plunging neckline. She had styled it differently too, with her hair pulled up into a neat bun and flattering makeup to enhance her eyes and sculpted jawline.

Kareena Kapoor even sparkled on the runway in a silver metallic pleated outfit for the finale at the Lakme Fashion Week. She styled the off-shoulder look with her hair styled into centre-parted waves, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and nude lips.

Bebo even shimmered brightly in a silver mirror dress with a high-neck by Atelier Zuhra. The Good Newwz actress paired this with matching silver metallic stilettos and her hair parted in the centre and styled in a poker-straight manner. Smokey eyes and a peachy/nude lip completed her look.

Last, but not the least, Bebo even stunned in a strapless metallic dark grey/silver dress with a bow at her waist and colourful sequins. She styled this look in a grunge manner with her hair styled into a wet hairdo and pulled away from her face, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and nude lips. Silver stilettos completed Kareena's look for the premiere of Mowgli, for which she lent her voice.

Which of Kareena Kapoor's silver dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Gettyimagesinstagram

