Kareena Kapoor Khan makes 40 look FABULOUS in three different outfits; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday eve in three different outfits. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been known for making the most of her wardrobe no matter what the occasion. She surely does justice to every kind of outfit that comes her way and the past is enough proof of it. The actress makes everything look good with either a smile on her face or the infamous pout! You can always count on her to make a statement and steal everyone’s hearts!

Bebo who turned 40 today, celebrated her birthday eve in all its glory. Yesterday, she made not one, not two but three outfit changes showing the world the right way to kick in her most special day of the year! The first look was a jaw-dropper in itself. Bebo who is expecting her second child looked her glamorous best in an all-white ensemble. With flared pants and a high-neck shirt, the actress grabbed all the eyeballs. She styled the look with her signature kohl-clad eyes and added a bit of oomph with gold hoops. While she covered most of her face with a matching white mask, she pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail and completed the look with strappy heels. We are absolute fans of the look!

The next outfit was a casual one as she posed alongside her balloon birthday decor in a printed jumpsuit truly giving a new meaning to maternity style. She kept her strappy heels on and changed into the blue printed wonder while letting her hair down. She posed with a smile on her face and took full advantage of the oversized silhouette that bore pockets on either side!

Lastly, the actress looked her best in her favourite attire of all - a Kaftan. She chose for a mint green Anita Dongre number that featured prints all over. Adding to it, the sleeves bore a baggy, bishop silhouette while her growing bump was carefully hidden under the loose fit. She skipped on the makeup and let her hair loose for the night!

We love how Bebo casually served three looks in a day while also keeping things fun and fresh! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor goes down the classic way as she dresses up in a Zara LBD; Yay or Nay?

Share your comment ×