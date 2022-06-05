Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a cool case for Sunday style in a white tee and ripped jeans; Yay or Nay?

When Sunday looks like a fun day, we're quick to dig for notes. Our joys include family time, fashion parades, and lots of smiles. Easy style is a signature Kareena Kapoor Khan move, she knows how to unite elegance, chicness, and a head-turning appeal all at once. Could you guess how to do we kickstart our mornings? On a fresh note, of course, but with some fashion tea as spotted on Bebo. She's truly a famous fan of casual outfits and today too was no different. Still, there's a lesson to be memorised.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress always heads to work with coffee, it's established. But, we fashion lovers are suckers for how cool her game is every day. Even the simplest outfit is pulled off like a pro and she makes it look snag-worthy without looking forced. Feels like t-shirts are ever enough? Well, here's a reason you asked for.

The 41-year-old was photographed today with her second born this morning. Both look so fashionable, it sure runs in the genes! The starlet rocked a Puma white tee with a crew neck, short sleeves, and the brand's logo printed on it. True to Kareena's fuss-free fashion game at all times, she kept the slightly oversized number untucked, which also looked light-weight and comfortable. This was paired with blue faded denim pants with ripped details and frayed hems. It also consisted of a wide-legged silhouette.

A very note-worthy investment piece is sunglasses and don't we all know what summer fashion should look like? The Jab We Met actress rounded off the bright sunny day look with pastel-framed sunnies and Puma slides. Kareena tied her hair into a top knot and her skin had a good glow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

