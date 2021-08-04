Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Gen Z trends look good as she steps out in a sweatsuit; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a fan of making some of the most stunning statements when it comes down to her fashion choices. Right from the ramp to the streets of Mumbai, the actress has proved to be fashionably forward. With 2 decades in the industry, Bebo has surely picked up a trick or two when it comes to fashion and it’s her commitment to being relatable that still keeps her high on our favourites lists.

Case in point, the actress stepped out looking her gorgeous self today and we’re definitely in awe. Instead of sticking to her usual kaftans and summer dresses, she stepped out looking like a casual babe in a sweatsuit. Sweatsets are extremely famous among the millennials and Gen-Zs and it’s looking like Bebo being Bebo has hopped on the trend like a true diva. She picked out a muted grey tracksuit with flared pants and an oversized hoodie.

For the day out, she obliged the paparazzi by removing her mask and showing off her makeup free face. To be honest, Mrs Khan was still glowing without a hint of makeup and we’re intrigued about her skincare routine. Rounding off her look, she picked out a pair of white sneakers that matched the vibe of the outfit and added a sporty touch to the look. Pulling her hair back in a high ponytail, the actress completed her look.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Star Kid Style: Shanaya Kapoor’s tiny blue backless crop top & baggy jeans combo is a Gen Z style hit