Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a simple dress look glamorous as she steps out in the city; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes maternity wear look chic as she steps out in a lime green summer dress.

Maternity wear has always been considered boring and isn’t often eye-pleasing but leave it onto Bollywood celebrities to make everything look good. Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child has been making the most of her pregnancy days in flowy and breezy dresses. Her wardrobe is dominated by relaxed silhouettes that don’t necessarily count as maternity clothing.

Case in point, the actress was spotted out in the city looking her fashionable self and boy did she look stunning! There’s no secret that Bebo can make even the simplest of outfits look good and the actress did just that as she showed off her growing baby bump. For the day out, she chose to keep things simple in a lime green summer dress. While everyone in the industry is pretending to show off their winter wardrobes, Bebo is definitely keeping things real and dressing according to the actual weather and not the season. It’s never cold in Mumbai and Kareena surely makes sure her wardrobe is in sync with that.

Her dress was a breezy one with long bishop sleeves and a flowy silhouette. She then took her expensive black Birkin out in the city while styling the dress with a simple pair of Kolhapuri flats. Adding to the look, Bebo covered most of her face with a pair of black sunnies while ditching her makeup for the day.



Credits :viral bhayani

