Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a statement in a tracksuit but we have all eyes on Taimur Ali Khan’s stylish look

Taimur Ali Khan seems to have got style lessons from the mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and we love it! Check it out

From Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to red carpet events in 2020 to look her best in maternity clothing, Kareena Kapoor Khan has surely made the most of her love for fashion and there’s no denying that! While the momma is definitely raising the bar high with her stylish looks, time and again we see the same kind of love for fashion in Taimur Ali Khan’s outfits. Obviously, with parents like Saif and Kareena here to pick your outfits, you definitely would look your very best!

Taimur literally seems to best dressed than most people out here and to be honest, the credit goes to their stylish parents. From white kurta pyjamas just like his dad’s to twinning with Mumma in custom jerseys, he is surely going to grow up to be fashion-forward!

Just today, we spotted the mom-son duo out in the city looking their absolute best! While the pregnant Bebo kept things comfy in a black oversized tracksuit, we had all our eyes on little Tim who literally would give all adults a run for their money. The munchkin looked his cute self in pair of khaki pants which was styled with a classic denim shirt. Yup, imagine a four year old looking like that! The shirt was carefully tucked inside his pants (again, he’s just 4 and wow!) Adding to it, a pair of white canvas shoes and a superman monogrammed face mask made him look his absolute best!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

