Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: 6 Celebs who dressed up cool with Balenciaga bags

Ask a loyal hoarder for an answer of how many bags are too many? With trendy bags dropping like it's hot every other day, there can never be enough. Could you think of the times your bags twinned nattily with your outfits? Let's simply blame it on the inescapable complementing power bag withhold. We're currently on a scour for bags that can outlast any seasonal trends and all we have in mind are Balenciaga's cutest and chicest candies. It's your turn to see why the obsession is here to stay.

Pro fashionistas of Bollywood have pretty often rotted for the glam of Balenciaga bags they put on a show and to get enough of these accessories isn't on our style book at the moment. Want to join the snap-up-right-now club? Here you go!

Alia Bhatt

Spring is coming and doesn't tell us the puffy leather bags are the best ones that exist. Look for lightweight finds like a paper tote bag. The Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet picked out a Balenciaga tawny paper tote bag with black typography on it to style it with her all-white look that comprised of a turtleneck sweater, straight-fit pants, and block-heeled boots. There's no such thing as too much white, too much glamour.

Malaika Arora

Want to stay prepared for spiffy days for life? This hottie, the Hello Hello actress showed us how to round out an airport look with the Navy Cabas bag that costs approximately Rs. 82,903.40. Her sleeveless checkered dress with a front-tie-up detail looked visually perfect with the black and white handbag that was made with a mix of canvas and leather.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Has there ever been a time you could say no to black without giving it a second thought? Bebo's Gucci x Balenciaga bag is on our style radar and we're more than ready to use the Rs 2 Lakh shoulder accessory for life. Her OOTN was a hot play of Balenciaga shirt, green trousers, pink pointed-toe pumps, and a bag just too fabulous.

Khushi Kapoor

The sister duo never fails to impress. Dressed in casuals, it's her Rs 1,78,600 handbag that showed bags are meant to stand out. It bore cool graffiti on it with the brand's logo stealing the show. Black just knows how to fit in and complete every look no matter where you're off to.

Miley Cyrus

It's no surprise that co-ordinated outfits have a cult following. It just makes easy our favourite word, the Heart of Glass singer dressed up in what we call the epitome of flower power, the Gucci x Balenciaga pantsuit. Can you ever be done with floral? Her bag with a single black leather handle and pointed-toe pumps are just as drool-worthy as her outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor

A gift for a gym-goer, shopper, or simply a bag lover. This pink crossbody bag can store up a few essentials but look at how easy it can have your heart stolen. Her green co-ords looked well tied together with a white shirt. But, how incomplete would it be without a mini bag that's just so light to carry?



Which diva's bag has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

