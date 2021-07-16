Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: Celeb approved ways to rock shirt dresses effortlessly

Shirt dresses are the perfect choice if you want the super stylish look with easy-breezy comfort. Take cues from these B-town divas to style up in shirt dresses.

When women borrowed men’s shirts, the oversized breezy look worn sans pants is what inspired the birth shirt dresses. These dresses often have collars, long sleeves and a looser fit that makes you rely on belts to define the waist. Credits to Christian Dior who popularised shirt dresses in the early 1950s which evolved with many variations and design innovations and reached every woman’s wardrobe today. Shirt dresses can be styled up in many ways and are the perfect fashion pick for travelling, clubbing and even for brunch dates and parties. Check out 5 times Bollywood actresses wore shirt dresses in their unique way.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo picked a coral and white striped button-down shirt dress which featured draped detail at the waist and slits on either side. The oversized dress had a breezy silhouette making it a perfect pick to chill in the hottest summer days. She teamed the minimal look with contrasting strappy heels and neutral makeup. She glowed like a true diva and the satin fabric elevated the luxe look of her casual attire.

Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the shirt dress style a notch higher by sporting a quirky shirtdress from Moschino that featured a bold retro-style Dracula illustration. She teamed the look with knee-high black leather boots and carried a matching sling bag to complement her street style look. Hoop earrings and her signature dark sunnies and bold red lips made the look perfect in all ways.

Katrina’s style gave us vacay vibes as she donned a breezy black and white striped shirt dress and tied a thin black belt to shape to the dress’ oversized silhouette. She ditched accessories and completed her look with knee-high black boots. Her cosy style had an edgy glam though she went sans makeup.

Alia Bhatt’s grey shirt dress came with a quirky twist featuring patchwork details of pop art prints that popped from her dull-hued midi length dress. Chunky white sneakers and a white handbag rounded off her travel-friendly look. Her casual off-duty look is something every girl must bookmark for their next brunch date.

Malaika is a huge fan of shirt dresses and she sure has one for all occasions. For celebrating Amrita Arora’s birthday, the yoga enthusiast picked a printed oversized white shirt dress from Huemn. What elevated her glam look was the white Isabel Marant leather boots with cut-out detailing that added the oomph factor to her breezy look. She left her hair open and signed off her style with matte lips and subtle blush.

Which diva’s shirt dress style do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

