Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: Celebs who made us hop onto the craze of silver metallic dresses

Most glittery and sequinned dresses continue to shine and stand apart in most wardrobes, but there's another hero also acknowledged as the metallic fabric that's emerging to make nothing but avant-garde statements. Its enormous power to be stylish is invincible no matter the many trends being favoured. Silver dresses look the best, scroll now.

Anything donned by the Bollywood divas is quick to make one set style goals. Metallic has created quite the frenzy amongst celebs too and we just happened to be ready to follow the glamorous suit. With a constant hit of dresses that’s knocked at our screens, we’re ready to vibe along offering our vote. Janhvi Kapoor as one would know trusts a bodycon dress any day more than any other outfit. Quick to slip into many, she was dressed in a Mety Choa’s silver metallic gown that had key features such as a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts which looked hot enough to take us to a party. The shimmery deal was sealed off with tresses left super straight and breezy.

If there’s someone who can show the best bit of every outfit it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan. No disappoints, only visual treats. Is this truly a spectacular look? Bebo wore a strapless gown that had a colourful strapless bodice with a bow knotted at the side and the front slit only complemented her floor-length dress and so did her ankle-strap heels.

Sara Ali Khan is never the one to step back from striking the magical style cord. She picked out the ace designer Amit Aggarwal’s creation, her mini strapless skater dress had stripes that followed both the vertical and horizontal route in shades of pink, purple, and silver. Her liking for holographic was visible in her pumps.

Who said a silver metallic dress can’t impress one? When Malaika Arora showed us how it’s done, we loved it and can’t wait to snag one. She recently wore Toni Maticevski’s one-shoulder dress to a reality show only to make yet another sensuously perfect case and to keep our eyes hooked when she was on the stage. The front-slit and neckband worked a fabulous game. Holographic pumps put the F for fire element in her look.

Actress Diana Penty can switch roles not just in the reel life but also in IRL. From elegant to sexy, we’ve seen her pose in shorts and dresses and lehengas. Seen here in a Carolina Herrera one-shoulder silver metallic gown it put us in a frenzy mode already. Those patterns look heavenly!

