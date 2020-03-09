From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: Here are all the UNMISSABLE looks from the day gone by

From extra-glamorous gowns to effortless casuals, here are all the looks from yesterday that you cannot miss. Check it out.

Fashion has become a very important part when it comes to a celeb’s personality and there’s no denying that! From Sara Ali Khan’s quirky looks to ’s elegant wardrobe, the divas have been making the most of their wardrobe and the recent past is enough proof of that. Each day, the B-Town beauties are making sure to raise the fashion bar high and yesterday was no different. So, here we have all the unmissable looks from the day gone by.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who resorted to her effortless style and opted for a tracksuit by Puma. The all-white attire definitely managed to stand ou while a pair of sneakers added a sporty touch. A pair of black sunnies covered her face while her open waves brushed her shoulders.

Karisma Kapoor

Next on the list is her older sister, Karisma Kapoor who made a stunning statement in a gorgeous jumpsuit by Swatee Singh. The one-shouldered flared number then featured a matching drape that gracefully brushed the floor. Large hoops, gorgeous glam and sleek low ponytail made for a stunning look.

Moving on, we have Shilpa Shetty who made a stunning statement in a gorgeous saree by Mayyur Girotra. The white drape featured contrasting red, blue and teal stripes all over the blouse and the border that ensure all eyes were on her. Flawless glam, long dangle earrings and side-parted straight hair made quite a lot of jaws drop.

Kriti Sanon

Next on our list is Kriti Sanon who made a casual statement in baggy denim jeans that cropped right above her ankles. She styled it with an equally baggy colourful shirt that was loosely tucked into her jeans. Making a statement, the diva styled the look with pink pointy pumps and let her hair open in loose waves.

Saving the best for last, we have Malaika Arora who made a stunning statement in a gorgeous gown by Dany Atrache Couture. The gown featured a plunging neckline accompanied by long statement sleeves. The mermaid cut number then featured embroidered fabric that made for a plush look.

Who was your best-dressed diva from the day gone by? Let us know in the comments section below.

