Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif: 5 glittery backless dresses perfect for cocktail parties

With the wedding season commencing in full swing, our Bollywood divas have just the right kind of dress to sport on the cocktail night that will make a statement!

It is that time of the year when there are weddings happening all around you! Everybody you know seems to be getting married, despite the pandemic. While the wedding season is in full swing, you too want to look your best for every event. One of the major events at almost all weddings is the cocktail party where one can put their most glamorous foot forward. And what better way to do that than pick a glamorous outfit?

Take inspiration from these divas who sported shimmery cocktail backless dresses and made a statement, for your next cocktail event!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The queen of OTT looks, Bebo glittered in an emerald green halter-neck dress that showed off her entire bare back. Enhance your look with kohl-lined eyes, neutral lips and glossy waves for a look as glam as hers!



Looking ravishing in a burgundy glittery dress, Katrina's outfit too bore a halter neck style with two simple straps running through the back of the dress, providing support to it. With her hair styled in a poker-straight manner, perfectly contoured face and smokey eyes, this look is one we're waiting to imitate!

Jonas

Keeping her look minimal, Priyanka glistened in a champagne hued satin gown on a red carpet. Her halter neck dress was held together with a simple knot and hugged her hourglass figure well. A thigh-high slit further added glamour to this look.



Looking her youngest best, Malaika showed us how to raise the heat in a mirror mini backless dress on her birthday. The dress bore a plunging neckline and she styled it with glittery silver heels, showing us how to make a statement and grab eyeballs at any event!



Golden girl Disha picked out a glamorous glittery gold gown that bore a backless design. Her voluminous locks were styled into loose waves and pulled to the front, giving us a full view of her toned back.

Which actress are you going to take inspiration from for your cocktail look? Comment below and let us know.

