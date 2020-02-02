Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra is bringing back the '90s glam: Yay or Nay?

The actress played show stopper alongside Kartik Aaryan for Manish Malhotra last evening in Hyderabad. Check out her look!

Kareena Kapoor, is one actress who always manages to make headlines no matter what she does. She doesn't shy away form the limelight, poses for the paparazzi and always manages to look stunning and glamorous whether she is heading to the airport, running errands or decking up for a red carpet.

Last evening, the actress played showstopper for designer and close friend Manish Malhotra. The mother-of-one and powerhouse of talent, strutted the runway in a glamorous grey and silver lehenga created by the designer. The high-waisted grey number featured sheer silver layer over it. It began with a thick waist-band and flowed easily into a skirt with a floor-sweeping train. This bore loads of embroidery in white with a scalloped border that separated the lower shimmery pattern from the above. Bebo's blouse featured a deep, plunging neckline cut sleeves and a barren of lose threads hanging. To further amp up the look, she opted for a statement neckpiece, also one of the designer's creations.

For her glam, Mrs. Khan brought back the '90s look with shimmery pink lids, defined eyes and loads of mascara. Blush pink cheeks, filled-in brows and a peachy nude lipstick did the trick for her look. To glamourise it further, her hair was styled into glossy, voluminous waves with a side flick that covered her forehead.

Overall, we thought the Begum of Bollywood did justice to her title in the outfit that was perfect from head-to-toe.

What are your thoughts on Kareena's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

