Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra's organza saree is a desi wedding guest in all things pink: Yay or Nay?

It's never not a great time to doll up in a saree. Bollywood agrees at the moment with the biggest and the much-awaited shaadi all set to happen. The Brahmāstra couple will soon tie the knot and let the world into their pretty and blessed marriage via pictures. Every time there's a saree in the wedding scene, consider us wholly influenced and with Kareena Kapoor Khan in one, we're digging the pink vibe and an extra 2022 desi mood.

For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations, Bebo picked out a pastel pink organza saree from Manish Malhotra. Very much in tune with the season's most-looked at hue, the mother-of-two in true queen style had a regal attire on that was beautifully designed with gold zari and sparkly embellishments that made for exquisite broad borders. She donned this with a sleeveless cropped blouse that entailed a medley of gold, silver, and gold embellishments.

The Angrezi Medium actress chose elegance as the central theme and where's the lie here with a maang tikka, a hand cuff-like bracelet, a layered necklace and statement earrings that came with studs and pearls all put together to paint the picture of our desi dreams. She also went all matchy with an embroidered potli bag that had embellishments.

For her hairdo, Kareena went all sleek. And, the pretty diva chose a matte monochrome palette that had pink lipstick, cheeks super pink, and eyes lined with kohl.

