Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghan Markle and Anushka Sharma ace the maternity style game in STRIPES

While we've seen the emergence of polka dots making for the perfect maternity style outfit, stripes are not too far behind with these three leading ladies vouching for them.

A lot of celebrities announced their pregnancy this year. While they are still under heavy scrutiny, they only seem to rock their baby bump with total ease, paving the way for other women and moms-to-be, to do so as well!

When announced that she was expecting her first child a few months back in a polka-dot dress, we realised that a lot of celebrities swore by polka dots when pregnant! Another common favourite print seems to be stripes, which is not too far behind!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In one of her best maternity style moments so far, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a sky blue pleated stripe maternity dress that accentuated her baby bump when she was shooting for her show. Glam makeup, gold earrings and her hair styled to perfection, was all that Kareena Kapoor's look was all about!

Meghan Markle

Despite being pregnant, Meghan Markle continued her royal duties. While in Tonga, the former Duchess of Sussex picked out a simple A-line stripe maxi shirt dress in an olive green and white shade. She styled this with olive green stilettos and her hair pulled back neatly away from her face. The cloth belt on her waist accentuated her baby bump.

Anushka Sharma

Known for her more simple and casual style, Anuska Sharma stepped out yesterday dressed in a simple summer cotton dress in which the actress flaunted her belly. Keeping it comfortable, Sharma styled her look with white sneakers and absolutely no makeup as she was spotted in the city.

All the three leading ladies have very different styles, we think they all pulled off their looks extremely well!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon keeps it chic in a mustard yellow summer dress styled with this year's HOTTEST trend: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×