From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian West: The BEST maternity style moments of all time

From bodycon dresses to embellished desi outfits, celebrities all over the world do know how to deck up their baby bumps!

Among other challenges that come with pregnancy, the requirement of a new wardrobe is also a mandate. Over the years, mothers-to-be have embraced the challenge of dressing up for their new body shape, making for inspiration and giving masterclasses on how to style the baby bump. While simple, straight silhouettes have been preferred for a long time, these renowned women have time and again proved that there are other great ways of showing off their bumps. In fact, many of them skipped the straight silhouette together and opted for more flattering ones that accentuated their new and improved shape!

Take a look at the best maternity style that our favourite celebrities gave us.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo did away with the stigma of hiding the bump and flaunted it with all her gusto. She even walked the runway for iconic designer Sabyasachi and showed off her baby bump when she was pregnant with baby Taimur. Safe to say, the Begum of Bollywood looked glorious in her outfit!

Jennifer Lopez

Ace singer, dancer and actor JLo also didn't hesitate from showing off her growing baby bump when she was pregnant with her twins Max and Emme. Lopez has always spoken about her love for Versace and it comes as no surprise that she picked out a white gown by the designer!

Angelina Jolie

A regular to the Cannes Film Festival, Angelina Jolie waked the red carpet when she was pregnant with twins Knox and Vivienne back in 2008. She looked breath-taking alongside Brad Pitt in an olive green Max Azria Atelier gown with a plunging neckline.

Natalie Portman

At the Oscars in 2011, Portman took home the award for Best Actress for Black Swan, Natalie showed off her growing baby bump in a purple embellished Rodarte gown and dazzled us all!

Beyonce

At the 2011 MTV VMAs, Beyonce announced her pregnancy in an orange Lanvin gown. She cradled her bump, making it official, setting the world on a spiral of excitement!

Kim Kardashian West

In 2013, Kim K attended her first ever MET Gala decked up in a floral Givenchy bodycon dress and put her baby bump on full display. This look also sparked tonnes of memes!

Meghan Markle

The former Duchess of Sussex put on a gorgeous display of chic maternity outfits when she was pregnant with Archie. But this one-shoulder Givenchy at the British Fashion Awards, was a clear winner!

Kate Middleton

When she was pregnant with Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a bespoke ice blue gown with silver embellishments by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham, giving off Queen Elsa vibes from Frozen!

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl star glided down the Cannes Red Carpet in a sky blue Versace gown that showed off her bump and also gave Queen Elsa vibes! Clearly, the stars seem to have a favourite animated character!

Anne Hathaway

At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, The Princess Diaries actress didn't hesitate from glamming up. She picked out a black gown with gold embellishments by designer Naeem Khan and looked like a vision in the outfit.

Neha Dhupia

The Bollywood star too didn't shy away from dressing up her bump. Taking cue from Bebo, Dhupia also walked the runway for designer Payal Singhal when she was pregnant, looking radiant as ever!

