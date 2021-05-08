Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: 5 Stylish moms who conquer the world with one glamorous outfit at a time

With mother’s day right around the corner, here are the 5 moms of Bollywood who have taken the world with one stunning outfit at a time!

Mothers have a special place in our heart. They are the first ones to teach us about life and while doing so, they also manage to take on the world with ease. Moms of Bollywood are the same and while they manage their children with ease, they are extremely social and glamorous at the same time. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma, to Mira Kapoor, we’ve seen them look their glamorous best on most occasions and here our top favourite.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There’s no denying the fact that right from Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to now, a mother of two children, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never put her foot down when it comes to fashion. Right from her sarees to airport looks to her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and her glamorous pout, she has proved to be the most stylish of them all!

Karisma Kapoor

If the quote ‘ageing like fine wine’ is suitable for one person, it’s Karisma. The second Kapoor sister is a mother of two and you’ll have to figure who is the millennial between the three. She changes with the changing times and her style is as relatable as it gets. She can rock everything from baggy jeans and a tee to a glamorous couture gown with ease.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

One of the youngest moms of Bollywood, Mira has found her style in the very early stages of motherhood. While her personal style consists of everything from slip dresses to anarkalis, she often proves that she’s a modern mom with her choice of clothes. Even when she’s wearing sarees, she’s incorporate a belt or a strapless blouse to give it that extra bit of oomph.

Neha Dhupia

When it comes to style, Neha Dhupia has created her own little space. Anti-fits are the new fits and Neha swears by them. Her sense of colour when matched with new-age silhouettes are bound to create a statement and she manages to slay them all!

The newest mom of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma has already shown us how good she is at fashion with her maternity style. She is one of the very few celebrities who rarely has a fashion faux-pas. She does everything from minimalism to maximalism with absolute ease.

Who do you think deserves a place on this list? Let us know in the comments section below.

