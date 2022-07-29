Kareena Kapoor Khan in a neon green kurta set makes a bold desi style splash; Yay or Nay?

Whoever said summer won't last for long lied to us or is it the Kareena Kapoor Khan magic that's back via a neon force? Taking in the monsoon air and with a bright style on the show, the mother-of-two weaved a lovely ethnic look. You know it's a classic Bebo style when a fabulous and so full-of-light aesthetic is seen in an ensemble. As for what and how to don, you're covered and we're confident about it with style steps spilled here for you.

The neon lifestyle is especially appreciated under broad daylight. It's flashy and you need to flex it right. You can rock this co-ordinated desi number to an engagement, puja ceremony or mehendi celebrations. Neon anywhere under the rainy sky can look amazingly stylish and we hope you know it. Kareena picked out an attire which featured a knee-length kurta which looked cosy with full-sleeves and a close-neck both with contrast deep green detail. A striking spin on the colour-blocking trend, right?

The Laal Singh Chaddha star's comfy kurta had pretty gold and silver embroidered floral patterns placed a little far from the other but it absolutely spruced up its overall look. This was clubbed with straight-fit sheer pants. Keeping it aesthetically gorgeous is her multi-coloured embroidered juttis and nails that look as perfect as the rainbow. Kareena also accessorised her look for the day with jhumkas and her hairdo was styled into a poker-straight one. She wore pink matte makeup to complete her eye-catching ensemble which didn't outshine it's allure.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

