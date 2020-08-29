Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a desi green suit for her off duty look: Yay or Nay?

The expecting mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out looking her desi best. Check it out

We'll admit it, we do love celebrities getting papped! The paparazzi culture has not only shown us when and where celebs go, but it also gives us a lesson that celebs are just like us. They are not always putting a glamorous front and to be honest, that is how they seem relatable in this day and age. The same is the case with Kareena Kapoor Khan who you know is an absolute stunner at the red carpet but still manages to keep things simple and elegant while stepping out in the city.

Case in point, the pregnant actress who is not expecting her second child stepped out looking her best self in a desi attire. For the day out, she chose for a pastel green salwar suit. The muted number perfectly complimented her. The suit featured a loose straight kurta that covered her baby bump while salwar pants added more to the laid-back vibes. Bebo then added a matching dupatta that rested on her shoulders.

She decked up a bit with a black bindi and a mauve lip that added colour to outfit. For the day out, she completed her look with a pair of black sunnies and pearl dangle earrings!

We are a fan of how Bebo keeps things simple and laid-back and often opts for desi attires for her off-duty looks!

Credits :viral bhayani

