Kareena Kapoor Khan pairs her OTT lehenga by Reynu Taandon with a simple ponytail; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us a lesson on how to style your OTT bridal lehenga in style while keeping the tradition alive. Check it out

Just this week, Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 20 years in the industry. In the past two decades, she has definitely picked up a trick or two on how to style and get dolled up. She often has all eyes on her no matter where she’s at. From gyms to airports, weddings and industry party, she makes sure she’s the centre of attention at all of them.

Today it proved to be no different as a picture was dropped in our mail boxes which appears to be a BTS of a shoot. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress is seen wearing a bridal lehenga by Reynu Taandon. The lehenga was set over an off-beat palette of greyish blue. It bore a puffy lehenga skirt that was styled with a full sleeves blouse that showed enough of her midriff. The attire then bore heavy embellishments all over and was styled with a simple tulle dupatta draped over her shoulder.

She accessorised the look with gold choker necklaces, matching bangles and jhumkas. While the outfit and the jewellery screamed OTT, she balanced out the look with a simple finger-combed ponytail. Adding to it was the minimal makeup that put her glowing skin on display.

We are in awe of how Bebo managed to balance out the look while keeping the traditional effect of the lehenga intact.

What are your thoughts about Kareena’s latest BTS look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×