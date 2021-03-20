  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan picks out an animal print co ord set by H&M as she steps out for dinner; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan hops on the co-ord set bandwagon as she rocks an animal print wonder at dinner. Check it out
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 06:12 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan picks out an animal print co ord set by H&M as she steps out for dinner; Yay or Nay?
You can hardly ever go wrong with rocking a co-ord set and from what we’ve seen in the past, celebrities are making sure to take full advantage of it. Co-ord sets have the ability to make you look put together without you having to go out of the way to style a basic outfit. With the summer days approaching, co-ord sets are getting increasingly popular and now, we have the Begum of Bollywood’s approval for the same.  

Last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on the co-ord set bandwagon as she picked out an animal print wonder by H&M. the set featured print all over in black and white which made it hard to miss out the diva when she stepped out. It bore a pair of black and white loose straight cut pants and styled it with a matching oversized shirt. The outfit is definitely a great inspiration for all new mommies out there!

The actress then styled the look with a pair of strappy heels by Gucci that added extra height to the look while a brown clutch served as the perfect arm-candy. Bebo being Bebo, picked out her signature makeup look and added extra glamour with her kohl-rimmed smokey eyes. She then covered her face with a black Louis Vuitton mask while leaving her hair down in soft waves. 

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Also Read: Ananya Panday adds a millennial touch to her summer dress as she steps out in the city; Yay or Nay?

Credits :viral bhayani

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Sorry but she looked like a zebra. A full black pants would have looked better.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

nope.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

NAY NAY,

Anonymous 24 hours ago

nnngm,