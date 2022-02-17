Kareena Kapoor Khan is a pretty peach queen in bell bottoms and a turtleneck ribbed crop top: Yay or Nay?

A monochrome look will never go out of style and we all know it. These make for the chicest looks of all time and is it ever a wrong time to warm up your style? Here's an inspiration that can win over your heart supremely. With us counting days to a new season since we're all fatigued out with winter fashion, it's only fair to now look at the amped-up side of fashion that speaks of spring and summer.

It's a no-brainer that Kareena Kapoor Khan lives in killer outfits every day and her latest look in peach has us swooning max. Styled by Mohit Rai, Bebo looked like the style queen she is in a knitted ribbed turtleneck top that entailed full sleeves. How can we not take multiple pages from this starlet's style diaries? Perfectly adding to the oomph of her look were her bell-bottoms. The high-waist trousers played it hot and gelled with her crop top. You can't be more brunch or dinner-ready than this, can you?

Screaming it fabulous was her accessory game courtesy of Misho's oversized winter flower hoops and pandaia rings that graced her fingers. Brownie points for complementing her outfit with gold jewellery. Life's also pretty when you welcome blues proved the Good Newwz actress as she had her painted it in powder blue. Just the kind of dreamy spring hue we'd love to give a shot. Her breezy hairdo with middle-partition and monochrome makeup that consisted of pink satin finish lipstick, black eyeliner, and semi-dewy skin has us rooting for this look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 8 Times Kiara Advani showed how to look straight up magical in mini dresses