Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 3 times celebs wore Kaftans but made it fashion

A kaftan is usually known to be an at-home garment, with extra comfort. But trust our Bollywood divas to turn it into fashion. Here are our favourite moments.

Bebo has just been rocking her kaftans at home so much so that she has made a ‘kaftan series’ on Instagram. Kaftans (or caftans) are usually loungewear and somehow has become a desi woman staple. It’s just a boho twist on a nightgown for most. While kaftans have taken on a different meaning, they are a Moroccan staple outfit worn by royalty actually.

A kaftan can be described as a long fabric/robe with long sleeves either bell or narrow. This could be with a deep neck or a jacket version fully open to the floor. But now it is more like the poncho has taken over the kaftan or it might be the other way around. Either way, the kaftan life seems to be a thing of comfort.

But here we have 3 moments when our leading ladies took the kaftan/poncho situation on a chic fashion spin.

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas were seen walking about Cannes in 2019 and she was in this kaftan upgrade. She wore a silk kaftan by Rick Owens with the cinched waist detailing and a white fedora and a long diamond string from Chopard and of course her gorgeous Tiffany ring. It was casual but with an oomph factor which PC is well known for!

Sona here is seen wearing a gorgeous Nupur Kanoi number. She is known to experiment with drapes and styles and give a kaftan-esque vibe to a lot of outfits. Sonakshi wore this to an award show. We love the deep neck and the print along with the vintage jewellery.

Nora is wearing the ‘real’ Moroccan version of the kaftan by Meriem Belkhayat. The intricate gold embroidery on the bright green hue is just making this look like a royal robe. Her makeup was understated and she’s just worn statement earrings that would match the outfit but not take away from its charm.

We absolutely love the kaftan life. Off duty or ON, it’s all awesome. Which version did you like better?

