Kareena Kapoor Khan proved pink is all we need to look uber cool; Yay or Nay?

Today almost everybody wants to jump on the fitness bandwagon. Whether you forget about your year-long membership or you religiously workout, you know how sartorially picky you can get from what colour shorts you wore today to not repeating the same tomorrow. As you aim to make only comfy choices, Kareena can absolutely help you debut the best.

For an instant dose of cool, you can rely on the Good Newwz actress who can give you an abundance of snag-now inspiration. Never undressed, probably a little too perfectly dressed. If you’re all pumped to take the route that’s peppered with elements of hot and chic, here’s a splash of colour you could use to beat the blues of your wardrobe if any. With a relaxed piece like this served to our screens, how can we look away? Kareena was seen earlier today outside a store all ready to shoot sporting an athleisure outfit making me want to love pink. It not only set a perky mood that was doubled with the vibrance of her jacket. The Puma girl wore black joggers which she teamed with a matching-hued sports bra. This was layered up with a cropped pink jacket that came with white contrast details on her sleeves and was left partially unzipped to bring out a nifty vibe.

This sporty look was wrapped up with white sneakers which popped with the red hue from the same brand as her clothes. Bebo’s tresses played it fab with soft waves that sat alongside her center-parted hairdo. Her makeup was packed with groomed eyebrows black eyeliner, pink pout that matched her adorable cheeks that had a good amount of blush.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

