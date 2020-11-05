Kareena Kapoor Khan proves comfort is key as she rocks maternity clothing in style

Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in the city looking her comfy best in a white dress. Check it out

We love it when celebrities stick to their personal style and make the most of their comfy clothing. While being on their glamorous front is surely fun, we do appreciate when they are on their best natural self and making the most of what's available in their closet.

When it comes to comfy attires, you can hardly miss Kareena Kapoor Khan looking her absolute best in some of the comfiest clothes. The actress who is not expecting her second child has fully appreciated the pregnancy and is rocking maternity wear like a pro. Just a few days ago, we saw her in a handkerchief cut strappy maxi in white and today she's back at it with an equally airy white dress. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress was spotted around her residence in a loose white dress with full sleeves. It further featured a contrasting tie up detail in the front. The loose maternity dress hemmed right around her ankles and showed off her gold strappy flats.

While the dress was a laid-back one, she stepped out with a full face of glam consisting of her signature kohl-rimmed eyes, flawless base, blushed cheeks and a mauvy lip. She then left her textured mane let down in soft waves.

