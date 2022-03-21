Kareena Kapoor Khan proves a fab start to summer fashion is with a breezy white shirt dress: Yay or Nay?

Summer has its way of defining love to us in whimsy patterns but for those whose taste prefers simplicity and a no-show of colours, white can be your favourite. To zero in on the easiest way to get your style right on a toasty day, here's an inspiration to the rescue. This ensemble is flatteringly edgy and comfy, you'll probably wear it even during no-sunshine times. It's not a fabulous time to invest in dresses that look fail-proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in the country after having had a family vacation in the Maldives. The black monokini had us fully hooked but you know a style queen can be spotted soon no matter what she goes and today the day looked so much brighter with her dressed in white. If you're a true Bebo fan, it's established that she loves her style to look relaxed. As we saw the same today with her clad in a midi shirt dress. The full-sleeved attire with a collar and a mini slit at the front effortlessly boasts a breezy look and the in-built belt wrapped around her waist offers its share of sophistication.

The Good Newwz starlet accessorised her look with the very complementing hue, the humble black that can have you enticed at any given moment. Like sunnies that make for Summer's best accessory and black flats. With her skin left bare, and hair kept open in a pulled-back style, she proved less is simply enough to make heads turn.