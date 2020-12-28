Kareena Kapoor Khan proves her love for maxi dresses yet again as she rocks a printed Zara dress; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan clearly swears by her love for maxi dresses and her look from yesterday serves enough proof!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the most of her maternity wardrobe and with every look she serves, she manages to bring something new to the table. While the actress is surely serving some amazing looks, her wardrobe does consist of easy maxi dresses that caress her baby bump while also making quite the statement. We are often spotting Bebo out as she takes her morning stroll and yesterday it proved to be no different as she looked stylish as ever.

Bro made the most of her maternity wardrobe as she stepped out in a printed maxi dress by Zara. The dress featured a high neckline with a knot detail along the front. The knotted maxi then bore a button-down silhouette with a little slit along the ends. The printed number also bore full balloon sleeves while the maxi hemmed right around her ankles. The print and colour of the maxi were enough to make sure all eyes were in Bebo.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress then styled the look with a pair of black flats that played peekaboo with the hem of the maxi. She then opted for a subtle glam with glowy cheeks, a little definition around the eyes and nude lipstick. Bebo then let her brunette mane down in a side part and completed the look.

Credits :viral bhayani

