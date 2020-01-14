Kareena Kapoor Khan proves she can look effortlessly stylish in both pajamas and pantsuits

The Begum of Bollywood went from off duty dressing in pajamas to decking up in a pantsuit looking fabulous as ever! Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making fashion statements at a very young age. The actress who is now a mother of one and considered as the Begum of Bollywood, has come a long way since then. Whether it is at the airport with absolutely no makeup, or to an event where she has to dress up, Bebo never fails to look her best.

The actress recently made her way back into the city alongside and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Keeping it comfortable, the actress opted for a silk pajama set in black. It looked cosy and extremely fashionable. To accessorise, she picked out tan suede boots and a matching handbag. Dark sunnies blocked her from the flashes of the paparazzi. Her hair was left loose and she opted for a natural no-makeup look for the flight.

After getting into the city, the actress stepped out last evening in a monochrome look that spelled business. She opted for loose black pants and a white sheet net top which featured a black bralette on it. Over this, she donned a black and white animal printed blazer and matching stiletto shoes.

Bebo went all out with her glam for this with her hair styled into glossy loose beach waves, loads of mascara to highlight her eyes, blush cheeks, highlighter and neutral glossy lips.

We absolutely love how the actress stylishly went from off-duty pajamas to a formal look, keeping it simple yet fashionable.

Which of the two looks do you prefer? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :

Read More