Kareena Kapoor Khan is the QUEEN of sarees and we have enough proof; See Photos

Sarees have been a quintessential piece of clothing in every woman’s wardrobe. No matter what the occasion, a nine-yard is always the way to go! One celeb who swear by her drapes with utmost ease and elegance is Kareena Kapoor Khan. From simple organza wonders to heavily embellished creations, the Begum of Bollywood has managed to pull off sarees in literally every style.

Here are our top five favourite picks:

Bebo took her self-love to a whole new level in this custom made organza saree by Picchika. The saree was enough t steal the show but she elevated the look with a messy braid and dewy glam. A pair of gold earrings made for a stunning look.

Next on our favourites is this gorgeous silk drape by Raw Mango. The emerald green wonder was simple and extremely classic. She styled it with a v-neck blouse and draped it loosely over her shoulders. Her signature kohl clad eyes and a rosy pout complemented the nine-yard. Bebo stuck to her traditional Punjabi roots and opted for sindoor.

Moving on, we have this gorgeous polka dot drape by Masaba on our list. The diva again managed to rock it with utmost oomph but not without her signature eye look.

While she loves her modern touches to sarees, the Begum did steal the show with this traditionally styled number. For her brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding, she opted for a yellow drape by Nikasha. While the striped drape was a comparatively a simple choice considering the wedding, the diva did manage to elevate the look with her styling. A sleek low bun with gajra, long chandbalis and a bindi made for a stunning look.

Lastly, we have this internet-breaking look that stole millions of hearts. The diva opted for a sequined creation by Manish Malhotra. The pastel saree was draped loosely over her shoulders while she added a modern touch to the look with a skimpy bralette. Her signature smudged kohl eye and neutral makeup perfectly blended in with the muted tones. Open textured waves and a layered necklace completed this show-stopping look.

We are absolute fans of the way Bebo handles her drapes and can only wish to see more in the near future.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

