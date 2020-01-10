Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals the biggest mistake she has committed in order to get fit; Find Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest celebrities we have in the industry today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is aging like fine wine. The actress is probably in her best shape and is looking her very best with every passing day. Kareena is almost close to completing 20 years in the Bollywood industry and her journey has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. The 39 year old has time and again set major goals for all of us to follow. Be it getting married at the peak of her career, working while or immediately after being pregnant or being vocal about the pay parity, Bebo has always spoken her mind.

The actress, however, has had her own share mistakes which lead to this perfection that she is today. We all remember how Kareena made 'size zero' a thing during Tashan. Elaborating about it, Kapoor Khan in an interview with Vogue India confessed how it was a bad idea. She said how she was just all of 27 and wanted tot do that for the role. The Chameli acterss also said how she has been in the business for a pretty long time and has matured over time. Being fit is a mantra which she sticks to and she is definitely very comfortable in her skin now.

Kareena also spoke about her diet regrets on her chat show. She said how she did a lot of foolish things in the past without thinking about the repercussions. "Basically I used to constantly try these water diets, or I would constantly try and change my diets every two days," she said. She further revealed how she would eat vegetables in small portions, trying to lessen the water content in her body in order to reduce water retention.

Well, we love the way how the mother of one looks right now and she is definitely an inspiration for many.

What do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's revealations? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :VOGUE INDIA

Read More