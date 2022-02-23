Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks a colour play look in neon green Safiyaa top & Zimmermann skirt; Yay or Nay?

From making pregnancy fashion a cool thing to taking the breezy kaftans to the top of the trend list, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a fashion influenza and a trendsetter. The mother of two continues to influence our fashion choices keeping things chic and cool. Be it top notch western looks or simple ethnic numbers, Kareena can pull off any look effortlessly and make it a hit. It is one of the reasons why we trust her fashion choices with all our hearts! While we have been getting placid with sporting back to back looks in all white, all black or solid-hued numbers Kareena's recent look was a splash of colours that upped our spirits. Vibrant, eye-catching, stylish and trendy, her casual skirt and top silhouette were given a hippie edge with a multicolour cheerful spin.

Lakshmi Lehr styled the Laal Singh Chaddha actress in neon green ribbed full sleeve top from Safiyaa paired with a flowy, high waisted midi skirt from Zimmermann. While her vibrant mock neck top stood out featuring a cut out detail in the neck area, her midi skirt bore multi-coloured bands in pastel tones bordered with green bands that matched with her top. She teamed the look with chocolate brown heels and kept the accessory game minimal with just silver hoop earrings and stacked rings that complimented her style pretty well. She left her centre-parted hair open in textured waves and glammed up with smokey eye makeup, nude lips, well contoured and blushed cheeks. We also love her very peri shade of purple on her nails.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s colourful look that made sure the Spring is here; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor: 6 Stars who showed us how to truly & deeply love blue gowns