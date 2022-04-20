Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks a dinner look in an AC/DC printed tee, jeans & Louis Vuitton handbag; Yay or Nay?

There's always something new brewing in the fashion sphere but has there ever been a time when t-shirts were sent to the hibernation phase? No shifts in the season could stop us from taking cool tees seriously and what else would you look at to define comfort to you? Calls for more of the rotation this summer? Go heavy on tees that you'd spin these for dinner outings as well just as the pro-fashion star of Bollywood inspired us recently.

Kareena Kapoor Khan- does her name have your attention, already? Always in a sartorially-enticed mode, Bebo was spotted last night with her firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan right outside the go-to celebrity restaurant in Mumbai. The Good Newwz actress opted for an AC/DC graphic printed tee that featured a crew neck and was made with jersey knit. This short-sleeved number came in an acid wash aesthetic and entailed 'Blow Up Your Video' typography printed in white and red. The rest was all about colours. This retro rock t-shirt was paired up with classic blue wide-legged jeans.

Her casual look further took on a chicer note with a single gold chain with two pendants and a Louis Vuitton handbag that bore the Monogram coated canvas and brown double handles. She also chose sneakers to add much of a sporty finish to her getup. Kareena tied her hair into a top bun and kept her eyes gorgeously enhanced with green kohl and lips pink with a subtle satin finish.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

