Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks a high neck backless animal print H&M top for her book launch: Yay or Nay?

There is no stopping Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Bollywood star who had her second child, Jehangir Ali Khan in February, has not let marriage, children or anything else hold her back from doing exactly what she wants. The actress gave maternity style an upgrade in India, by wearing everything from bodycon numbers to thigh-high slits and risque cutouts.

Yesterday, the actress launched her pregnancy book on a candid Instagram Live session with where the BFF duo discussed everything from her confidence to weight loss post-pregnancy. With a carefree attitude, Kareena has always been at the top when it comes to fashion, making her off-duty looks effortless and easy. For her second pregnancy, kaftans have been Bebo's go-to outfit for how breezy and free-flowing they are. However, now that she's back to working out, the Good Newwz star picked out an animal print top from H&M to look chic while chatting up with Johar.

Bebo's body-fitting top came with a high neck and open back. The piece is priced at INR 1,299 and she looked comfortable in the piece. Known for her exceptionally good skin, Kareena went with a dewy glow which included rose-tinted cheeks, contoured cheekbones, filled in brows, kohl lined eyes, lots of mascara and neutral-tone matte lips.

Kareena's hair was additionally blow dried to perfection with a side parting and had a super glossy finish to it.

We love the style icon's look that we can imagine wearing to a casual brunch or outing with friends. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

