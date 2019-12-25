Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks a polka dot jumpsuit and it is giving major retro vibes; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan channels major retro style in a polka dot jumpsuit as she steps out for a Christmas party. Check it out

There absolutely no denying the fact that the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never failed to impress us! From everything films and fashion, the 3 Idiots actress has always made sure to put her best foot forward. On her work front, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress has big movies live Good Newwz and Lal Singh Chaddha lined up. While she is proving to be a pro at choosing the right films, the actress is also making sure to do the same when it comes down to fashion. Bebo is known to be her glamorous self and she is clearly proving to be her usual self every step of the way. From airports to promotional events, the actress is clearly making sure all eyes are on her.

Today, she added one more great look to her diary and this time around she gave us major retro vibes. Mrs Khan stepped out for a Christmas party in a brown jumpsuit that is quite away from the festive spirit. However, the actress gave full justice to the look as the polka dot ensemble made sure all eyes were on her. Her attire bore long flared pants that brushed the floors while a matching belt cinched her waist.

She styled the look with a black sunnies that covered most of her face. Bebo then gave in to the red Christmas spirit by opting for the classic hue for her lips.

What are your thoughts about the look? Let us know in the comments section below.

