Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rotate's co-ord shorts set wears summer's coolest print; Yay or Nay?

It's always a serve to behold when Kareena Kapoor Khan doles out a look. She's having the summer of her life in full-on touristy mode and her impressive show of outfits are goals. We're well and so wholly getting frequent downpours thanks to monsoon but nothing like bringing the calm during storms. That's how a fashionista thinks and to live by this thought, here's an inspiration that looks playfully bright and is the definition of an OOTD done right.

The mother-of-two seems to have approved of a co-ordinated set yet again. One thing is for sure: You will stop looking at jackets and give in to the impressively popular co-ords but let's do shorts again. We can't have just one short and a single print because we're looking at fun right now. Calling for a vacation could help but we'll stick to a cool breakfast or lunch look if we're left with zero options.

Bebo picked out a Rotate by Birger Christensen's pink and white printed tie-dye combo which screamed classic, cool, and a vibe so insane. Look at its fit and tell us how much do you love it? The cotton shirt featured a flat collar, multiple buttons, curved hem, and full sleeves which the Jab We Met actress rolled up. She styled this oversized Rs 28, 685.02 shirt with matching shorts which had an elastic waistband, slash pockets, and mini buttons.

The cool star styled her look with a black crossbody quilted Chanel bag which also brought the same amount of chicness with oversized sunnies, gold stacked accessories, and a watch. We're lucky when we stumble upon such an easy look, tie your hair into a ponytail and if you want little makeup on, opt for lipstick and kohl-up your eyes. Baby Jeh, you're a cutie!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celebs who showed simple steps to call for glam with nose pins and rings