Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport look to Ananya Panday’s party avatar, check out THESE celeb looks from yesterday

Yesterday, we saw a lot of B-Town divas stepping out in some of the most stunning ensembles. So, from airport looks to party ensembles, here are the best looks from the day gone by. Check it out

For a few years now, Bollywood celebrities are making sure they are on their best behaviour when they step out of the house. They make sure to put their best foot forward and fashionable outfits are clearly their go-to to create a statement. Lately, they have been making sure to use fashion as their advantage and it is clearly creating a storm. From airport lobbies to red carpets and promotional events, they are always impeccably dressed. So, here we have, all the looks from the day gone by.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood was not her usual glamorous self and decided to dress down for her travel yesterday. The actress opted for a bright red hoodie by Clove x Ashish with a graphic typography that read, ‘I’d rather be at home’ and we completely relate to it. She styled it with a pair of leggings, brown lace up shoes and an animal print bag. We loved her laid-back and most importantly - practical airport look.

Karisma Kapoor

Next up, we have her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor who oozes glamour in a gorgeous sequined gown by Krikor Jabotian. The black gown featured a one-shoulder neckline that later transcend into a long cape sleeve that gracefully brushed the floors. Messy low bun, smokey eyes and red lips completed her look and leaving us completely awestruck.

Ananya Panday

Moving on, we have Ananya Panday who was spotted in her party ensemble in the city. She wore a black mini dress with stunning lace details around its hem and neckline. Panday then layered the look with a cropped jacket on her shoulders. Brushed in waves and neutral glam completed the look. It was fresh, stunning yet playful, we loved it!

The Street Dancer 3D actress kickstarted the promotions of the movie with a futuristic dress by Amit Aggarwal. The dress bore hues of grey that ran around in panels with a gold one following it. She styled it with combat boots and smokey eyes. We loved the way she managed to experiment with the look while keeping it girly.

Kajol

Kajol, on the other hand, kept it classic in a stunning drape by Torani. The deep blue saree bore gorgeous floral prints that made sure all eyes were on her. Low twisted bun, smudged in kohl and blushed cheeks completed her look. We are absolute fans of it!

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress was spotted on the airport in an all-black casual attire but it was her shoes that caught our attention. She opted for heels combat boots that made quite a statement and turned her simple airport attire around. We like!

