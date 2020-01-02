Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Blumarine New Year’s Eve outfit screams of elegance as she parties with Saif & Taimur

Joining Bebo, Saif and Taimur were power couple Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Natasha and Varun Dhawan who had a blast together in Switzerland.

The end of 2019 and the commencement of 2020 was something that all of us were eagerly waiting for. Bollywood has never been one who shy away from celebrating with their heart out. As we all know, the Nawabs of B'Town have a special way of ringing in the New Year. They have their fixed family vacation to Gstaad, every year and it has now become a tradition of sorts. This year was all the more special, as many from the Bollywood also joined the couple in the Alps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Queen of sass and glamour. Whenever she steps out she makes sure that she makes heads turn and she did that once again when she dressed up for New Years Eve. Kareena opted for an off-white Blumarine Fall 2019 gown. Her outfit featured a halter neck with an over the shoulder cape and a fit and flare floor length dress. She styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, diamond drop earrings, deep lip, blush pink cheeks and a silver metallic clutch. We absolutely love the look and think that she looked divine. Kareena was accompanied by Saif who looked handsome in a black tuxedo and their little munchkin, Taimur.

Joining Bebo, Saif and Taimur were power couple , Virat Kohli and Natasha and who had a blast together. What did you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit? Did you like how the Pataudi family was dressed? Comment below and let us know.

