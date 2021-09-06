Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Poo from K3G rocked ICONIC outfits that are the PHAT trends of 2021

Which Bollywood diva comes to your mind when you think of fashion? Well, if it's not Kareena Kapoor Khan, then you might need some fashion advice. Kareena has always been the fashion diva of Bollywood. I mean, look at her movies or her real-life she can give you some major #OOTDgoals. Her every look is OTT.

When we speak of her looks, you can never forget her iconic character that has changed the lives of many girls- Poo! Pooja from K3G has been the most popular in terms of fashion. Moreover, when it's Manish Malhotra, how can you go wrong? Well, can you deny it? All those trends are back, and she is a complete icon for 2021.

Here are some iconic looks of K3G's Poo which are the PHAT trends of 2021:

Sequin Crop Top & Leather Skirts

Is your current party look also incomplete without a sequin top or a leather skirt? Well, not just saying but, nowadays sequins and leather is the ultimate fashion game.

We all love to wear sequinned crop tops, especially the ones with strappy sleeves. You can also see girls wearing sequin blouses with sarees.

Leather skirts are always fun to wear and easy to style. You have a variety of choices to up your style with a simple leather skirt. All the actresses including, Maliaka Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, are seen donning leather skirts.

Animal Prints

All the trendiest items of 2021 have some animal prints or texture, and Kareena Kapoor already rocked this look. She wore many outfits with these prints including, tops, scarfs, jackets, etc. and well, she looked stunning. We also love such prints, and our Bolly-queen and Bolly-kings all have tried out this trend.

Co-ord Sets

Is there any star in the industry who has not tried the trend of co-ord sets- I will say NO. Kareena wore a very pretty red co-ord set in her song from the movie. If you see now, this trend is the biggest of 2021. There is not a single person who doesn't love it and hasn't tried it yet.

Sharara Set

Kareena even wore some ethnic outfits but, everyone's favourite is the Sharara set she wore in the song Bole Chudiyan. Honestly, don't you also want a crop top and sharara set like that? Well, I do. And why not? It is the perfect outfit for an Indian function, especially at weddings. From its pastel shade to the heavy embroidery, everything is just right.

Many other actresses have been seen following this trend as well. You can say it's been a sharara year.

Bralette Top & Bootcut Jeans

Well, again, two very interesting trends that she picked up. Bralette tops are back in fashion, and Kareena wore a lot of them in the movie. You can now find many different styles of these. You can style them with anything.

Bootcut jeans were a hit back then and even now. They just elevate your style. With different patterns like leather material, animal prints, metallic shades, side cuts, etc., she made her every look unique and quirky.

Faux Fur

Well, an iconic Poo look can never be complete without a faux fur element. Whether it be a fur scarf or a fur jacket, she just digs the style. Today we also love fur, especially faux fur coats are so in. The trend for it never gets old.

Well, Kareena gave us some #Quirkyfashiongoals, and we continue to love it.

Are you also a part of the PooSquad? Tell us in the comments down below.

