Kareena Kapoor Khan’s EXPENSIVE airport look can buy you a luxurious house in New York for a month

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual at the airport in an ultra-expensive ensemble. Check it out

There’s no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor and are one of the most reputed couples of Bollywood. The royal couple is always on their best behaviour as they are always impeccably dressed no matter what. Yesterday it proved to be no different as the Tashan actors strutted to the airport in style. While Saif looked his dapper self, we had all eyes on the hot mamma who was impeccably dressed in some of the most expensive brands.

Bebo kept her airport attire chic as she stepped out in a casual hoodie by Alexander Wang. The hoodie bore the usual silhouette in grey which was later layered with a jersey-like-sleeve over it. While the hoodie looked casual, it approximately costs USD 180 which sums up to 12,828 INR. She styled the long oversized hoodie with a pair of skin-tight leggings. Adding to it, she added another chic statement by styling it all with black lace-up combat boots and a brown fedora hat.

While the look was a solid one, we had our eyes on her ultra-expensive Hermes Birkin bag. The large travel accessory is ultra-expensive and costs anything between 12 to 18 lakhs INR. The bag itself is so expensive that it can buy you a luxurious apartment in New York for a month.

We are absolute fans of her airport look as it was all things chic and comfy. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

