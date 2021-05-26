Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fabulous vacation outfits are both chic and relatable

As much as she likes to go all out on festive occasions, Kareena Kapoor Khan's vacation wardrobe is all things simple, chic and relatable. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been known for her eccentric choices in desi outfits as she manages to stand out in the crowd. But, when it comes to her vacation wardrobe, the diva is surely making millennials make a run for their money. No matter where she’s heading to - the beach or a holiday in London, Bebo makes sure to do it in style!

From what we have witnessed, jeans are her go-to for most days. Whether she’s out on a stroll on a street in London or chilling with her friends and sister, she’s a big denim girl. She keeps things chic and relatable by styling her favourite pair with everything from strappy tops to baggy t-shirts and sweaters. Here are a few instances where she stuck to her love for jeans:

While jeans are a classic choice, summer dresses are her go-to for beach days. Strappy flowy numbers make for a great outfit for a day under the sun. This white number is a perfect pick as she styled it with her bandana and sunglasses to add extra quirk to the look.

Talking about quirk, her love for sunglasses, especially statement pairs are her go-to for her vacation. She seems to do them full justice while keeping her outfit low-key and chic.

While summer dresses are a good wardrobe choice for the beach, nothing beats a bikini and this classic red number gives us major Baywatch vibes. Not just Bebo but even and Taimur have nailed their vacation wardrobe in style.

Kareena off-duty wardrobe is truly simple, chic and comfy with sneaker and shoes being a staple. We love the fact that inspite of the casual wardrobe, she tends to dress things up with her bold lip and accessories.

