Kareena Kapoor Khan’s girl squad spices up the streets of London in ultra-glam style

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken some time off work and is now chilling in foreign land with her family and friends. Snuggled up in warm blankets scrolling through our phones on a quest to muster energy to work in this gloomy monsoon weather, a summery snap of Bebo and her girls was enough to get us pumped. Like a typical scene from ‘Sex and the City’, the four gorgeous women in high fashion looks strolling through the streets of London were a vision to behold. Their chic choice of style, each different from one another yet looking like one unit, got our eyes glued to the screens. Here’s how they styled up the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The fashion queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan was clad in a tea-length black and teal shimmery dress layered with a biker jacket. Her party-perfect sequin dress well suited her complexion and the black leather jacket gave it an edgy touch. See-through black heels and a black Givenchy bucket bag completed her style. She left her hair open in tousled waves and glammed up with peachy pink pout and sharp contour makeup.

Karishma Kapoor

Looking like a floral princess, Karisma Kapoor picked out an MSGM floral printed dress to hang out with her girls in London. Her black column midi dress with multi-coloured rose print featured balloon sleeves and a high neck. She styled it up with black stockings, black leather ankle boots and a quilted purse. She painted her lips bright pink and looked stunning in her OOTD.

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora chose a monochromatic look in a blue pleated maxi dress from Balenciaga. Her easy-breezy flowy look featured an asymmetric hem, full sleeves and offbeat twisted neck design. She teamed it with luxe suede black boots and a shiny silver bag. Golden hoop earrings, a high ponytail hairdo and glam makeup rounded off her look.

Natasha Poonawalla

Making fashion her middle name, Natasha Poonawalla looked fabulous in her black and white A-line dress from Bottega Veneta. Her halter-neck backless mini dress is a perfect pick for all occasions from red carpets to dates. Her cutesy look was given sensuous vibes with apt styling elements, be it her contemporary earrings, wine red lips, sleek hairdo or black pumps. She rounded off the look with a black clutch and looked gorgeous as ever!

