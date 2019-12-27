Kareena Kapoor Khan’s promotional wardrobe for Good Newwz is all things trendy and classic; Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to keep it stylish as she was seen out and about promoting her new movie, Good Newwz. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood and there’s no denying that! The diva has been in the industry for almost 2 decades now and in this time, she has definitely picked up a thing or two when it comes down to fashion. While the year is coming to an end, the actress is all set to release her new movie, Good Newwz. While everyone is rushing to the theatres to see the movie, we could not wait but take a look back at all her promotional looks for the movie. Her style was a mix of all classic and trendy elements that made every look stand out. So, here we have all her promotional looks for the movie. Check it out

First up, the actress made sure all eyes were on her for the trailer launch of the movie. For the day out, she opted for a yellow dress by Dion Lee. The dress bore a high-low hem with cut-out details in the front. It also featured ruched details in the front that perfectly accentuated her curves.

Next up, she opted for a pantsuit that also bore trendy touches with cut-out details throughout. While the classic attire by Peter Do was enough to steal the show, her tiny black bralette played peek-a-boo with the cit-out details on the jacket. Adding to it, she styled the look with a pair of black pumps.

This time around the actress took her ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon’ self-love level to a 100 by opting for a Picchika saree with ‘Bebo’ written over it’s front. The pastel blue drape was loosely draped over a trendy one-shoulder blouse. She styled the look with a pulled back tousled braid with a few strands f hair framing her face. We are absolute fans!

Moving on, she opted for the classic ‘90s retro look by opting for a denim on denim attire. She styled her denim ensemble with a black mesh turtle neck and a matching strapless bralette underneath. A pulled back tousled bun and neutral-toned glam completed her look.

Next, we have a stunning power look by Raghavendra Rathore. Her custom pantsuit featured a bandh gala jacket that was perfectly tailored and styled with a pair of matching straight cut pants. She styled the navy-blue wonder with a pair of matching pumps, tousled waves and flawless makeup.

Lastly, Mrs Khan made sure all eyes were on her as she started and ended the promotions wearing yellow. For the day out, she wore a stunning number by Peter Dundas. Her maxi featured a V-Neckline that was accompanied by a matching belt that cinched her waist. Adding to was a cut-out flowy sleeve and a thigh-high slit. What stole the show was her dewy makeup and brushed in waves.

Which one of her promotional looks is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

